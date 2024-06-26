Russian Missile Forces conduct intensive exercises in Irkutsk region

Moscow, June 26 The Russian Strategic Missile Forces are conducting planned exercises involving the Yars mobile ground-based missile systems in the Irkutsk region of southeastern Siberia, local media reported on Wednesday.

"Service members of the Irkutsk missile unit are executing tasks and directives, including intensive manoeuvring actions along combat patrol routes," RIA Novosti quoted the Russian Defence Ministry as saying.

According to the ministry, the crews of the Yars mobile ground-based missile systems (PGRK) are practising a variety of operational tasks, such as marching over distances of up to 100 km, dispersing units with field position changes, engineering field equipment, organising camouflage, and establishing combat security measures, reports Xinhua news agency.

"The strategic missile troops are also addressing the challenges posed by sabotage and reconnaissance groups," said the ministry.

As part of these manoeuvres, missile units and subunits will practice dispersing in forested areas to enhance the concealment of the Yars PGRK systems.

Support units will remove special equipment from zones of simulated chemical contamination, while counter-sabotage formations will manoeuvre to secure more advantageous positions relative to potential sabotage and reconnaissance groups, the ministry added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor