Moscow [Russia], December 4 : The 2025 edition of the Expert of the Year Award, held on the federal territory of Sirius, highlighted a growing international footprint, with participants from multiple countries recognised for their contributions across 16 categories.

The award, which honours individuals whose behind-the-scenes expertise drives innovation across key sectors, has grown from a regional initiative to a global platform, supported by TV BRICS for the second consecutive year.

Explaining the award's evolution, Andrey Oleksyuk, Director of the "Expert Analytics Centre", said the initiative had matured significantly since its inception. "What began as a regional event became national, and now international. The quality of projects has grown manifold. This award offers recognition to experts from all walks of life, whether they are workers, managers or civil servants," he noted.

TV BRICS CEO Janna Tolstikova said the network continues to back projects across BRICS nations that spotlight public initiatives and innovative ideas in fields ranging from education and youth policy to ecology and industry.

She added that the partnership with the Expert Award strengthens collaboration among expert communities across continents, as reported by TV BRICS.

Among international winners, Masoud Ahmadvand, Cultural Adviser at the Embassy of Iran in Russia, was recognised in the "International Projects" category for the "Patterns of Friendship" festival, an artistic exchange featuring 200 works that brought Iranian and Russian cultural interpretations onto shared canvases. Ahmadvand said the recognition would motivate efforts to expand the festival's second edition and deepen cultural ties between the two countries.

In the "International Media" category, the jury honoured Brazilian outlet Brasil de Fato and its director Nina Fideles. Speaking on behalf of the organisation, Sergey Monin, head of its Russia bureau, said cooperation among BRICS media enhances mutual understanding between nations with distinct histories.

Addressing the ceremony, Mikhail Piotrovsky, Director of the State Hermitage Museum and Chairman of the Expert Council, underlined the growing importance of human judgment in an era shaped by automated evaluation tools. Reputation, he said, remains central to professional excellence.

Other international laureates included India's Sonu Saini (JNU), Nigerian filmmaker Amazing-Grace Ajayi, Egypt's Amjad Othman, and Iran's Mohammad Mahdi Rahmati, all recognised for efforts in cultural exchange and strengthening global media linkages.

Established in 2012, the Expert of the Year Award honours innovators in science, industry, administration and social development, with TV BRICS serving as its international media partner since 2024.

