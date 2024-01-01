Russian paratroopers received 2,500 units of weaponry in 2023: report

New Delhi, Jan 1 Russian paratroopers have received over 2,500 pieces of military and special equipment in 2023, media reports said.

As per media reports the Russia's Defense Ministry said that in 2023, formations and military units of the Airborne Troops received more than 780 new and modern pieces of military and special equipment.

The ministry -- as per Russian media reports – said that among the newest pieces of heavy weapons received by the troops, they also received the most modern tank - the T-90M; BMD-4M paratrooper combat vehicles; BTR-MDM and BTR-82A armored personnel carriers.

The report said that in total, in 2023 the Airborne Troops were replenished with more than 2,500 units of weapons as well as military and special equipment.

It said that to strengthen combat capabilities, Airborne Troops units will receive Uragan and Grad MLRS, Solntsepek heavy flamethrower systems, T-72 B3M tanks, modernized Nona-S and Vena self-propelled mortar systems, and improved 120 mm Sani heavy mortar systems.

