Russian Parliament approves federal budget for 2025-2027

Moscow, Nov 22 The Russian State Duma, or the lower house of the Parliament, has approved the country's federal budget for 2025-2027.

In 2025, Russia's budget revenues are projected to reach 40.296 trillion rubles (about $399 billion), while expenditures will amount to 41.469 trillion rubles, Xinhua news agency reported.

Budget revenues are set to grow to 41.841 trillion rubles in 2026 and 43.154 trillion rubles in 2027, while expenditures will increase to 44.022 trillion rubles in 2026 and 45.915 trillion rubles in 2027.

The federal budget deficit in 2025 is expected to reach 0.5 per cent of the country's GDP, 0.9 per cent of the GDP in 2026, and 1.1 per cent of its GDP in 2027.

Expenditures are expected at 41.469 trillion rubles ($416.6 billion) in 2025, 44.022 trillion rubles ($442.2 billion) in 2026, and 45.915 trillion rubles ($461.2 billion) in 2027.

The deficit of the federal budget is going to total 1.173 trillion rubles ($12 billion) in 2025, 2.181 trillion rubles in 2026, and 2.761 trillion rubles in 2027.

Russia's GDP is projected at 214 trillion rubles in 2025 (up by 2.5 per cent), 230 trillion rubles in 2026 (up by 2.6 per cent), and at 248 trillion rubles in 2027 (up by 2.8 per cent).

The ceiling of the state foreign debt will be $61.1 billion as of January 1, 2026, $59.2 billion as of January 1, 2027, and $56.5 billion as of January 1, 2028.

Inflation is expected at 4.5 per cent in 2025, and at 4 per cent in 2026 and 2027.

The priorities of the federal budget within the 2025-2027 period will be meeting the state's social obligations to citizens, ensuring the security and defence of the country, achieving technological sovereignty, and advancing infrastructure.

