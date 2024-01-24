Russian plane shot down by Ukraine's armed forces killing over 70

Kiev, Jan 24 A Russian Ilyushin II-76 transport plane carrying missiles and soldiers was shot down by Ukraine's armed forces in Belgorod region, killing all 74 people onboard, the media reported.

Russia, however, claimed that the plane was carrying Ukraine armed forces POWs and not missiles.

Russia's Defence Ministry on Wednesday blamed Ukraine for downing the Ilyushin II-76 transport plane, saying Kiev used an anti-aircraft missile system to shoot the plane.

Kiev has so far made no comment on Moscow's claims, which Russian officials have been reporting since shortly after news of the crash broke, media reports said.

The Russian Defence Ministry said: "Today, at 11.15 a.m., the Kiev regime committed a terrorist act as a result of which a Russian military transport aircraft was shot down, flying along the route Chkalovsky-Belgorod airfield to transport Ukrainian military personnel for exchange.

"The plane was destroyed by the Ukrainian Armed Forces from the area of Liptsy, Kharkiv region, using an anti-aircraft missile system," the ministry said.

"The radar equipment of the Russian Aerospace Forces observed the launch of two Ukrainian missiles."

While Russia claims the flight was carrying prisoners of war, Ukraine claims it had missiles. But reports said Russian media had reported that a military plane with 74 people on board crashed in the Belgorod region of Russia, near the Ukrainian border. The region's governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said all those on board were killed.

But, there are conflicting reports about who or what was on board. Russian state media reported that 65 Ukrainian servicemen were on the plane, being flown to Belgorod ahead of a prisoner swap. Ukraine says the plane was carrying missiles for the S-300 air defence system, according to the official Ukrainian information service, quoting a source in the Ukrainian armed forces.

Meanwhile, CNN reported it was unable to independently verify either claim. It reached out to Ukraine for comments on allegations it shot down the plane.

