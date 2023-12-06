Russian President Putin arrives in Abu Dhabi to hold discussions with his UAE counterpart

Abu Dhabi [UAE], December 6 : Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday to hold meetings with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, as reported by TASS.

Reportedly, Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov earlier said that the initial meeting will include the presidents' respective delegations and will be followed by talks between the two leaders in a one-on-one format.

Later, after completing his working agenda in Abu Dhabi, Russian President Putin will visit Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on the same day, reported TASS.

There, he will hold talks with Saudi Prime Minister Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud.

Ushakov further highlighted that Putin will be travelling to the UAE and Saudi Arabia with gifts for his hosts, as per the standard protocol and traditions of such high-level overseas visits, according to TASS.

Earlier, TASS quoted the Kremlin as saying in a press statement, "During the negotiations with UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, [Putin is] expected to review the state and perspectives of further development of the multifaceted Russian-Emirati cooperation, as well as the current international agenda with an emphasis on the situation in the Middle East (amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict)."

In Riyadh, President Putin and Mohammed bin Salman will discuss "issues of bilateral cooperation in trade, economy and investments, as well as various aspects of cooperation in multilateral formats." The sides also plan to have "an exchange of opinion on regional and international agenda."

Previously, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said oil would also be on the agenda of these visits. He pointed out that while such discussions are being carried out within the OPEC+ format, the national leaders will discuss this topic as well.

The spokesman also noted that Putin's visit to both countries will happen "effectively within a 24-hour timespan."

Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Russia are all members of OPEC+, the alliance between the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries and other major oil producers, which last week agreed to extend and deepen its production cuts.

