Russian President Putin to visit India, dates being finalised: Kremlin spokesperson

New Delhi [India], November 19 : Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to visit India and the dates for his trip are being finalised, the Kremlin press secretary Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

Addressing via video confrerening an event in New Delhi organised by Sputnik news outlet, Peskov said, "we hope soon, very soon. We are looking forward to it we will figure out the dates of President Putin to India."

This will be the first visit of Putin to India since the beginning of the conflict between Ukraine and Russia around three years ago.

The Kremlin official's remarks came following talks between External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the margins of the G20 Summit regarding progress in border de-escalation.

Jaishankar today expressed pleasure in meeting his Chinese counterpart on the sidelines of the G20 Summit. He also made note of the meeting between the leaders, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in Kazan earlier this year.

Meanwhile, at the Sputnik media event today the Kremlin spokesperson said that Russian President Putin welcomed India-China talks but categorically said that Russia has not played role in this. Putin also welcomed India's mediatory role in the Russia-Ukraine crisis, the Russian official said.

"We value, efforts from Indian prime minister and he (President Putin) is really thankful to Prime Minister. and is open for anyone able to contribute and forth" Kremlin press secretary Peskov said.

"We don't have any specific plans... But we know that Mr Modi has a very special and pragmatic relationship with President Putin and he is also in contact with the Ukrainian side, so he is able to receive first-hand information... This is very important because it gives Prime Minister Modi the possibility to evaluate the situation objectively..."Peskov said.

Putin and Modi share good camaraderie as seen during PM Modi's recent visit to Kazan in Russia for the BRICS summit. Prior to that he went on an official visit to Russia this July, marking the first bilateral visit of PM Modi after resuming office for the third time. PM Modi was also conferred with Russia's highest national award "The Order of St. Andrew the Apostle" for his contribution to fostering India-Russia ties.

From a warm hug to driving an electric car for 'dost' PM Modi, the chemistry between the leaders hogged the limelight.

Meanwhile, Responding to a question on ties between India and China at today's media event in New Delhi, Peskov said, "We do value our relationship, both with India and China...No one, no one would interfere in that ...America shouldn't do it. That is our understanding among most of all over the world. Regional countries are supposed to solve their problems."

"We will continue to to develop our relationship, both with India and China, and well actually a couple of weeks ago in Kazan. President Putin had a privilege of welcoming his two good friends" the Kremlin official said.

When asked if Russia is playing any role in improving relations between India and China, the Press secretary for Russian President, said, "We are glad that the two leaders, the leader of India and the leader of China, had the opportunity to hold their bilateral meeting in Kazan, Russia. And this was really good news for everybody in the world. But again, this was a bilateral initiative of India and China, with no interference from abroad, from us. So we were only the organisers of that summit... Of course, being friends of New Delhi and Beijing, we are ready to contribute in every possible way to normalising relations between our two friends."

In Moscow today, Putin issued a warning to the United States, by signed a decree approving the Foundations of State Policy in the Field of Nuclear Deterrence, the country's updated nuclear doctrine, just days after US President Joe Biden reportedly allowed Ukraine to fire US-supplied long range American tactical ballistic missiles ATACMS deep into Russia.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor