Russian President Putin's visit underscores India's strategic autonomy, says former Ambassador to Russia

By Ayushi Agarwal

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], December 1 : As India prepares to welcome Russian President Vladimir Putin, former Indian Ambassador to Russia Ajai Malhotra has said that the Russian leader's India visit is a reaffirmation of a "long-standing, deep-rooted and multifaceted partnership" at a time of shifting geopolitical currents and a clear demonstration of New Delhi's strategic autonomy.

In an interview with ANI, Malhotra stressed that the visit signals India's independent foreign policy choices. "It shows that our decisions are based on our own national interest and are not subject to external pressures," he said. India's foreign policy today, he noted, rests on two pillars: strategic autonomy and multi-alignment. "We engage with all powers on the basis of our interests, not block politics. We favour a multipolar, polycentric world."

Against the backdrop of US political shifts and tariff moves by the Trump administration, Malhotra argued that diversified partnerships only strengthen India's position. "A transactional Washington increases the value of diversified ties," he said, adding that unilateral tariffs are now often imposed outside the WTO framework. "The intention is not to create problems but to find solutions that help our relations with both Russia and the USA."

The former envoy underlined that defence cooperation has been central to India-Russia relations for more than six decades. He highlighted joint design, research and production of advanced systems.

India's approach, he said, must remain pragmatic and oriented toward domestic manufacturing. "We always went for what we thought was best at that moment," he noted, pointing to past acquisitions. Evaluating new offers must be "hard-headed," he said, based on technology transfer, cost, spares and long-term autonomy. For very advanced platforms like fifth-generation fighters, India may buy a limited number to absorb technology until indigenous systems mature.

Indigenisation, he emphasised, is crucial: "We cannot talk of strategic autonomy if a large proportion of our sophisticated defence requirements are imported. Becoming more self-sufficiencyAtmanirbhartais the right approach.

Malhotra pointed to deep, long-standing cooperation in oil and gas, where Indian investments in Russia amount to about USD 18 billion, while Russian firmssuch as Rosnefthave made major investments in India. But US unilateral sanctions, he said, are complicating decisions for companies with American exposure, including Indian PSUs.

Even so, he insisted the primary lens must remain national interest. "If it is in our national interest to import a particular item, we should do so. We should seek exemptions from the Americans," he said. US tariffs and pressure tactics, he added, are part of diplomatic negotiation. "We shouldn't get worried to the extent that we run away. Solutions come through dialogue and diplomacy.

On whether Putin's visit will touch upon the Ukraine conflict, Malhotra was unequivocal: "We have no role in that war, nor should we have one. We would like it to end peacefully." He welcomed recent diplomatic contactssuch as meetings between US and Russian leaders and subsequent exchangesas encouraging signs.

India, he said, should support such initiatives but avoid unsolicited mediation. "Only if we are asked should we play a role. When others offer to mediate on our issues, we say only upon requestso the same applies here."

With both the US and Russia as important partners, Malhotra argued that it is in India's interest for them to find common ground. "If the USA and Russia come together and find solutions attractive to them, it would undoubtedly be beneficial to us," he said.

For now, he said, the focus should be on encouraging dialogue and diplomacyand letting the two major powers work toward peace.

