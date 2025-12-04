Russian President Vladimir Putin to arrive in India today, freindship with PM Modi goes back 25 years

New Delhi [India], December 4 : The much-anticipated visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin reminds us of his long-standing friendship with Prime Minister Narendra Modi that dates back to almost 25 years.

In the year 2001, PM Modi, the then Gujarat Chief Ministed flanked then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee to Moscow.

The Russian President will be arriving on Thursday for a two day State visit and will participate in the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit.

The visit will provide an opportunity for the leadership of India and Russia to review progress in bilateral relations, outline the vision for strengthening the 'Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership', and exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest

The upcoming visit will mark Putin's first to India since 2021. The two leaders last met in person on September 1 this year in Tianjin, China, on the sidelines of the SCO Summit.

During that meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin travelled in the Russian President' car to the venue of their bilateral meeting. Later, PM Modi remarked that he had held an insightful conversation with the Russian President.

PM Modi has been a strong advocate for peace in the Russian-Ukraine conflict and has often reiterated his message to President Putin that now is not a time for war, with food, fertiliser and fuel security among the major concerns of the world at present.

Meanwhile, during this visit of the Russian President, the Russian delegation will hold comprehensive discussions on cooperation in areas such as trade and economic, scientific and technological, and cultural and humanitarian spheres. Current international and regional issues will also be on the agenda.

Ten intergovernmental documents and more than 15 agreements and memorandums between commercial and non-commercial entities of the two countries are being prepared for signing during the visit of the Russian President, TASS reported.

Prime Minister Modi will host a private dinner for the Russian President Putin after his arrival in New Delhi.

On December 5, Putin will receive a ceremonial welcome and a tri-services guard of honour at Rashtrapati Bhawan, before he proceeds to the Raj Ghat to pay homage at the memorial to Mahatma Gandhi.

The two leaders will hold talks in a restricted format and with their delegations at Hyderabad House.

Several agreements focus on cooperation in areas such as trade, economy, agriculture and academia.

