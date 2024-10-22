Russian President welcomes PM Modi at dinner hosted for BRICS leaders

Kazan [Russia], October 22 : Russian President Vladimir Putin welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the dinner hosted for BRICS leaders here on Tuesday.

The two leaders warmly shook hands as they met. They held a bilateral meeting earlier in the day.

In his opening remarks at the bilateral meeting, PM Modi said his two visits to Russia in the past three months "reflect our close coordination and deep friendship"

PM Modi had visited Russia in July for the annual summit between the two countries.

"Our cooperation in every field has been strengthened by our Annual Summit held in Moscow in July," he said.

PM Modi congratulated President Putin on the successful chairmanship of BRICS over the past year.

"In the last fifteen years, BRICS has established its unique identity, and now severeal countries around the world wish to join it. I look forward to participate in the BRICS Summit, he said.

"I sincerely express my gratitude for your friendship, warm welcome, and hospitality. I am delighted to have the opportunity to visit such a beautiful city as Kazan for the BRICS summit. This city shares deep and historical ties with India. The opening of a new Indian consulate in Kazan will further strengthen these ties," he added.

He also spoke about the Ukraine conflict and said India supports earliest possible restoration of peace and stability.

"We have remained in regular contact regarding the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. As I have stated before, we believe that the resolution of issues should be achieved through peaceful means only. We fully support the earliest possible restoration of peace and stability. All our efforts prioritize humanity. India remains ready to provide all possible assistance in the future as well," he said.

The Prime Minister arrived in Russia on Tuesday. He also had bilateral meeting with Iran President Masoud Pezeshkian. PM Modi will have bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday.

The 16th BRICS Summit is being held at Kazan.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor