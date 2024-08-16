Russian Presidential Advisor, Indian envoy discuss bilateral ties, BRICS partnership

Moscow [Russia], August 16 : Russian Presidential Advisor Anton Kobyakov met with the Indian Ambassador to Russia, Vinay Kumar, and they discussed developing bilateral relations and cooperation on international platforms, TV BRICS reported.

"Moscow and New Delhi co-operate on an equal footing in trade, energy, science, investment, tourism and environmental protection. Importantly, co-operation between the two countries within the framework of integration associations is also being strengthened. This is of particular importance for the formation of a sovereign multipolar world," Anton Kobyakov emphasised.

Vinay Kumar, in turn, noted the successes in cooperation between the central banks of the two countries. He also drew attention to the development of relations between Moscow and New Delhi through BRICS.

The sides discussed the participation of the Indian delegation in the forthcoming BRICS summit in Kazan and the BRICS Business Forum in Moscow. The events are scheduled for October 2024.

The Indian envoy spoke about India's plans to participate in the Eastern Economic Forum. The EEF will be held from 3-6 September in Vladivostok. TV BRICS acts as a media partner of the event.

"The Eastern Economic Forum will be visited by an official delegation, which will include representatives of the Government of the Republic of India. It is planned to hold a Russia-India business dialogue with the participation of entrepreneurs from the two countries," Vinay Kumar said.

The two leaders also discussed partnership in the environmental sphere. One of the platforms for cooperation in this direction is the International Forum "Falcon Day", which will be held on the first day of the Eastern Economic Forum.

The Indian Ambassador added that the possibility of opening a permanent Indian pavilion at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum is being considered, as reported by TV BRICS.

The diplomat also spoke about the Indian side's interest in the Russian Tourism Forum "Let's Travel!" and the development of tourism ties and cultural relations between the two countries.

