Russian presidential poll: Set to secure 5th term, Putin delivers 'victory speech'
By IANS | Published: March 18, 2024 03:41 AM2024-03-18T03:41:58+5:302024-03-18T03:45:07+5:30
Moscow, March 18 Russian President Vladimir Putin delivered a "victory speech" at his campaign headquarters in Moscow after ...
Moscow, March 18 Russian President Vladimir Putin delivered a "victory speech" at his campaign headquarters in Moscow after preliminary results by the country's Central Election Commission (CEC) showed him securing his fifth term in office.
Speaking in front of his supporters, Putin stressed that the "only source of power in the country is the Russian people", RT reported
"The vote of every citizen counts when its comes to charting the nation's course," he added.
According to the CEC, more than 50 per cent of the votes have been counted and Putin is leading the race with an estimated 87.3 per cent.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app