Russian shelling kills eight, leaves 13 injured in Ukrainian city of Lyman

Kyiv [Ukraine], July 8 : Russian shelling in Ukraine killed at least eight people and wounded 13 in Lyman city on Saturday, CNN reported citing the Ukrainian officials.

The shelling took place around 10 a.m. local time (3 a.m. ET). Russian forces launched multiple launch rocket systems towards the town, according to Pavlo Kyrylenko, the chief of the military administration for the Donetsk area.

A house and a store were damaged as a result of the shelling that struck a private residential area, according to CNN.

Police and emergency services are on the site for rescue work, Kyrylenko added.

According to the interior ministry of Ukraine, firefighters put out fires in three vehicles, a nearby shop and a private residential property.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine began 500 days ago on February 24 last year. Since then, numerous people have been displaced and killed. Quoting Ukraine's Prosecutor General's Office on Saturday, CNN reported that at least 494 children have been killed and 1,051 injured since Russia's invasion of Ukraine began.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy honoured the defenders of Snake Island, which became an early emblem of Ukrainian resistance, to mark the 500th day of the Russian invasion.

