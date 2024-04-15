Russian shelling kills four in Ukrainian frontline city

Kiev, April 15 (IANS/DPA) At least four people have been killed in the eastern Ukrainian city of Siversk as a result of Russian shelling, the regional governor said on Monday.

The dead were men aged between 36 and 86, the military governor of the Donetsk region, Vadym Filashkin, said on Telegram.

He called on Siversk's remaining residents to flee the city, which is located about 10 kilometres west of the front line. Siversk had a population of over 10,000 before the war.

Russia has declared the entire Donetsk region to be part of its territory but only has partial control there.

