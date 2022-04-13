Russian soldiers raped atleast 25 Ukrainian women, 9 are now pregnant

Disputes between Ukraine and Russia have escalated and war is raging. Bodies are lying on the streets in the city of Bucha. After this, shocking information has come to light. Russian troops have set up torture chambers in the city of Bucha. Where the limbs of the dead are kept tied. Meanwhile, a shocking incident has taken place. The Human Rights Commissioner of the Parliament of Ukraine has made a big claim. Lyudmyla Denisova, Ukraine's parliamentary human rights commissioner, said "Russian soldiers raped women and young girls in Bucha. About 25 girls were held hostage in the basement. They were raped every day. Most of them are between 14 and 24 years old. They are subjected to mental and physical abuse." Many of the girls kept are now pregnant, "he said.

Russian soldiers are abusing women and girls. Meanwhile, a 10-year-old girl has been raped in Ukraine and beaten with an iron rod. Also, women's bodies are being literally dissected. The Ukrainian MP has made serious allegations. Ukrainian MP Lesia Vasylenko aid the Russian soldiers literally dismembered the bodies of the women and girls and brutally tortured them, they said. The women's bodies are stained with hot iron rods.

"Russian troops were looting, raping and killing people in Ukraine and called Russia a nation of immoral criminals." After Mariupol, Kharkiv, the city of Bucha is now in ruins. A torture chamber has been set up in the basement of the Bucha Children's Health Resort to harass people in Ukraine. The bodies of five people were found in the basement and their condition is critical. Some gruesome photos of corpses are now coming to the fore. Ukraine claims that Russia is committing genocide in the city of Bucha. More than 300 civilians have been killed so far. Also, people have suffered a lot. People in Ukraine are living in fear.