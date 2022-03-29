Russian soldiers raped me as my son cried, claims Ukraine woman

It has been a month since Russia attacked Ukraine, following the days Ukraine is facing a major crisis in the country as Russia captured all the major parts of Ukraine. Now horrible news is coming that, a Russian soldier raped a Ukraine woman after killing her husband.

The woman told a news portal, "I heard a single shot, the sounds of the gate opening and then the sound of footsteps in the house." She said on March 9, Russian soldiers had first killed her pet dog and then her husband," I cried out, 'Where is my husband?' Then I looked outside and I saw him on the ground by the gate. This younger guy pulled a gun to my head and said, 'I shot your husband because he's a Nazi.'" she said.

"He said 'you'd better shut up or I'll get your child and show him his mother's brains spread around the house," she further said.

"He told me to take my clothes off. Then they both raped me one after the other. They didn't care that my son was in the boiler room crying. They told me to go shut him up and come back. All the time they held the gun by my head and taunted me -- shall we kill her or keep her alive?'" she recalled.

After which the woman fled the house, leaving the body of her husband behind. "We cannot bury him, we can't get to the village, because the village is still occupied," she said.