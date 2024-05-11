Russian State Duma approves Mikhail Mishustin as PM

Moscow, May 11 The Russian State Duma or lower house of the Parliament has approved Mikhail Mishustin as Prime Minister, according to a statement posted on its website.

Mishustin garnered a total of 375 votes in favour, with no veto, of his reappointment as Prime Minister, nominated by Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier on Friday, Xinhua news agency reported.

In a meeting with Mishustin on Friday, Putin noted that much had been accomplished in the country under difficult conditions, and it would be right for Mishustin to continue his work as head of the government.

During his speech at the State Duma, Mishustin said the government will focus on strengthening the economy, ensuring technological sovereignty, supporting families with children, enhancing the well-being of citizens, and prioritising regional and infrastructure development.

Mishustin was first appointed as Prime Minister in 2020, after serving as the head of the Russian Federal Tax Service from 2010 to 2020.

