Russian State Duma Chairman arrives in India to discuss bilateral ties

New Delhi, Feb 3 Russian lawmaker Vyacheslav Volodin arrived in India early on Monday for an official visit aimed at bolstering bilateral relations between the two nations.

Volodin is the Chairman of the State Duma, which serves as the lower house of Russia's Parliament. His visit highlights the continued engagement between Moscow and New Delhi.

Announcing his arrival on X, the Russian Embassy in New Delhi stated, "Chairman of the State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin arrived on an official visit to India."

The Embassy further noted that in New Delhi, "issues of Russia-India cooperation in economic, cultural, educational and technological spheres, as well as the development of inter-parliamentary dialogue will be discussed."

As part of his visit, Volodin is scheduled to meet with Indian leadership and visit both houses of the Indian Parliament.

The Russian delegation accompanying him includes Deputy Speaker Alexander Babakov, Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR) leader Leonid Slutsky, Novye Lyudi (New People) faction leader Alexey Nechayev, Economic Policy Committee Chairman Maxim Topilin, Agrarian Committee Chairman Vladimir Kashin, and Culture Committee Chairwoman Olga Kazakova.

This visit occurs against the backdrop of discussions regarding a possible trip by Russian President Vladimir Putin to India later this year for the annual India-Russia summit.

Although the specific dates are still pending, it would be noteworthy as it would be Putin's first visit to India since the onset of the Russia-Ukraine conflict in February 2022.

Putin's upcoming visit is anticipated to solidify the robust strategic alliance between the two countries, as both parties are already in talks to outline the agenda.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is gearing up for his visit to the United States in mid-February. This trip takes place amidst new US sanctions aimed at Russian oil companies and ships engaged in the transport of Russian crude oil.

