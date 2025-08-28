Russian strikes kill 8, Zelesnkyy calls for a response from China

Kyiv [Ukraine], August 28 : Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday condemned Russia's latest missile strike on Kyiv, which killed at least eight people, including a child, and wounded dozens more.

In a post on X, he said, "Right now in Kyiv, first responders are clearing the rubble of an ordinary residential building after a Russian strike. Another massive attack against our cities and communities. Killings again. Tragically, at least 8 people have already been confirmed dead. One of them is a child. My condolences to all their families and loved ones."

Right now in Kyiv, first responders are clearing the rubble of an ordinary residential building after a Russian strike. Another massive attack against our cities and communities. Killings again. Tragically, at least 8 people have already been confirmed dead. One of them is a… pic.twitter.com/aukkujC9ji— Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) August 28, 2025

Zelenskyy urged the international community to take a stronger stance against Russia, particularly China, which has called for a ceasefire, and Hungary, which he expects to react strongly to the death of children.

"We expect a reaction from China to what is going on. China has repeatedly called for not expanding the war and for a ceasefire. Yet this is not happening because of Russia. We expect a reaction from Hungary. The death of children should definitely stir far greater emotions than anything else. We expect a response from everyone in the world who has called for peace but now more often stays silent rather than taking principled positions," he added.

The strike, which hit a residential building in the Darnytskyi district, is causing significant destruction and trapping people under the rubble.

"People may still be trapped under the rubble. Dozens are wounded. These Russian missiles and attack drones today are a clear response to everyone in the world who, for weeks and months, has been calling for a ceasefire and for real diplomacy. Russia chooses ballistics instead of the negotiating table. It chooses to continue killing instead of ending the war. And this means that Russia still does not fear the consequences. Russia still takes advantage of the fact that at least part of the world turns a blind eye to murdered children and seeks excuses for Putin," he said.

Zelenskyy further called for stricter sanctions against Russia for ruining the diplomacy.

"And it is definitely time for new, tough sanctions against Russia for everything it is doing. All deadlines have already been broken, dozens of opportunities for diplomacy ruined. Russia must feel accountable for every strike, for every day of this war. Eternal memory to all victims of Russia!" he said.

Meanwhile, as per Al Jazeera, Ukraine has criticised Russia for setting out plans to withdraw from the Council of Europe's treaty for the prevention of torture, saying the proposal was a tacit admission of guilt by Moscow. Ukrainian officials have long accused Russia of war crimes and torturing Ukrainian civilians and prisoners of war.

