Russian submarine Ufa docks at Kochi port, receives warm welcome by Indian Navy

Kochi, Oct 22 in a significant development, the Russian submarine 'Ufa' docked at the Kochi port in Kerala on Tuesday and was given warm welcome by the Indian Navy.

The information and pictures of the warm welcome were shared by the Defence Public Relations Officer (PRO).

The docking of Russian submarine at Indian coast coincides with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's two-day visit to Kazan, Russia for the 16th BRICS Summit.

Earlier, the Russian Embassy had announced that a detachment from the Russian Navy's Pacific Fleet had arrived at the port of Kochi. The detachment, which includes the diesel-electric submarine Ufa and the rescue tug Alatau, arrived for a business call.

This is not the first time Russian ships have arrived in Kochi. In August, Russian warships, including the missile cruiser Varyag and the frigate Marshal Shaposhnikov from the Russian Pacific Fleet, docked at Kochi during their long-distance mission.

During their stay, the crews engaged in replenishing supplies, sightseeing, and friendly naval drills with their Indian counterparts.

Kochi, a major port city located on Kerala's southwestern coast along the Arabian Sea, has become a regular stop for Russian naval ships. The ongoing visit by Ufa is part of the Pacific Fleet's broader long-term mission, which began on January 22, 2024.

Over the course of the mission, the Pacific Fleet's crews have carried out extensive combat training sessions and conducted day-to-day operations at sea. In addition to India, the fleet has visited ports in Sri Lanka, Iran, Qatar, and Eritrea.

In July, the Indian Navy also participated in Russia's Navy Day celebrations in St. Petersburg. The frontline frigate INS Tabar, from the Indian Navy's Western Fleet, took part in the 328th Navy Day maritime parade, further strengthening the robust defence ties between the two nations. The Russian Navy extended a warm welcome to the Indian warship during this significant event.

These exchanges and visits reflect the deepening cooperation between the Indian and Russian navies, which have long shared strong ties in defence and maritime security. As these naval interactions continue, they serve as a testament to the enduring partnership between the two countries.

