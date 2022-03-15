Russian troops take control of Kherson region

Moscow, March 15 A top official from Russia's Defence Ministry has claimed that troops have taken control of the entire region of Kherson, after the territory's namesake capital city was first captured on March 3.

Confirming the takeover, Major General Igor Konashenkov, the Ministry's official representative, said that troops from 'Donetsk People's Republic' also broke through Ukrainian defences and took control of the settlement of Panteleymonovka, RT News reported.

According to the official, Russian air defences shot down 16 Ukrainian military aircraft, including 13 drones, in the past 24 hours.

The aircraft include one Su-24 and Su-25 of the Ukrainian Air Force, as well as an Mi-8 helicopter.

The Russian armed forces have also attacked a Ukrainian airbase near Kramatorsk, Konashenkov said.

In the attack, three hangars were destroyed, in which there were four Ukrainian Su-25 attack aircraft, one Mi-24 helicopter and five Mi-8 helicopters.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor