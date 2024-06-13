Russian warships arrive at Havana port after drills

Moscow, June 13 A detachment of Russian warships arrived at the port of Havana, Cuba, after completing exercises on using high-precision weapons, the Russian Defence Ministry said.

The Ministry said on Wednesday that these ships, belonging to the Northern Fleet, have arrived at the port on an "unofficial visit".

They include a nuclear-powered submarine and a frigate with modern weapons on board, Xinhua news agency reported.

Before entering the Havana port, the ships conducted computer-simulated exercises, practising high-precision missile strikes against naval targets representing a mock enemy over 600 km away, according to the Ministry.

In the coming days, the crews of the ships and support vessels will participate in several protocol events, have the opportunity to rest, and explore local attractions, the Ministry said.

The Cuban Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday that the Russian warships would visit the port of Havana from Wednesday to Monday, and the visit is within the framework of "historically friendly relations between Cuba and Russia".

