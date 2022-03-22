Russians kidnap 3 Israelis in Melitopol: Ukraine Deputy PM

Kiev, March 22 Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk has said that Russian forces have kidnapped three Israeli citizens in the besieged city of Melitopol.

In a Facebook post, Vereshchuk said that Tetyana Kumok and her parents, Vira and Mykhailo Kumok, were kidnapped on Monday, reports Ukrayinska Pravda.

Also in the day, Russian military personnel abducted several representatives of a local media holding in Melitopol, which included the Kumkov family.

They had been released later in the afternoon.

