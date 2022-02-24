Russia's attack on Ukraine 'dark day for Europe', says German Chancellor

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Thursday sharply condemned Russia's attack on Ukraine calling it a terrible day for Ukraine and a dark day for Europe.The chancellor said that the Russian attack on Ukraine is a blatant violation of international law. It cannot be justified by anything.He added that Germany condemns this reckless act by President Putin in the strongest possible terms.

Scholz said in a written statement that our solidarity is with Ukraine and its people. Russia must stop this military action immediately".He added Germany would coordinate closely with others within the framework of the Group of Seven, NATO and the European Union.Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a military operation in Ukraine early Thursday. As Putin spoke, big explosions were heard in Kyiv, Kharkiv and other areas of Ukraine. Later, air sirens went off in Kyiv, indicating that the city is under attack. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy declared martial law in the country and said Russia had carried out missile strikes on Ukrainian infrastructure and the country’s border guards.

