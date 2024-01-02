Russia's BRICS chairmanship begins; aims to strengthen multilateralism for equitable global development and security

Moscow [Russia], January 2 : As Russia has begun the 2024 BRICS chairmanship, Russian President Vladimir Putin has emphasised that, under the motto "Strengthening Multilateralism for Equitable Global Development and Security," they will act precisely in this manner and focus on positive and constructive cooperation with all countries concerned.

"On January 1, Russia was passed the baton of the BRICS chairmanship, an association that, according to the decision adopted by the 15th BRICS Summit in August 2022, now includes 10 countries," Russian President Putin said in his remarks on Monday.

The ten countries include Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, which is a strong indication of the growing authority of the association and its role in international affairs.

BRICS is attracting an ever-increasing number of supporters and like-minded countries that share its underlying principles, namely, sovereign equality, respect for the chosen path of development, mutual consideration of interests, openness, consensus, the aspiration to form a multipolar international order and a fair global financial and trade system, and the pursuit of collective solutions to the top challenges of our time, Putin said.

"We will spare no effort to ensure that, while preserving traditions and being guided by the experience gained by the association in years past, we facilitate the harmonious integration of new participants in all formats of its activities," Putin added.

He further stressed that Russia will work on the modalities of a new category of BRICS partner countries.

"Of course, we will consider the degree to which many other countries, about 30 of them, are prepared to join the BRICS multidimensional agenda in one form or another. To this end, we will start working on the modalities of a new category of BRICS partner countries," he said.

In general, Russia will continue to promote all aspects of the BRICS partnership in three key areas, including politics and security, economy and finance, and cultural and humanitarian contacts.

Moreover, Putin emphasised that Russia will focus on enhancing foreign policy coordination among the member countries and on jointly seeking effective responses to the challenges and threats to international and regional security and stability.

"We will contribute to the practical implementation of the Strategy for BRICS Economic Partnership 2025 and the Action Plan for BRICS Innovation Cooperation 2021-2024 for ensuring energy and food security, enhancing the role of BRICS in the international monetary system, expanding interbank cooperation and expanding the use of national currencies in mutual trade," he added.

Highlighting their priorities, he stated that Russia's priorities include promoting cooperation in science, high technology, healthcare, environmental protection, culture, sports, youth exchanges, and civil society.

Moreover, in total, over 200 events of different levels and types will be held in many Russian cities as part of the chairmanship.

"We encourage representatives of all countries interested in cooperating with our organisation to take part in them. The BRICS Summit in Kazan in October will be the culmination of our chairmanship," he stated.

Furthermore, as Russia assumes its chairmanship, it looks forward to working productively with all countries in the BRICS orbit.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor