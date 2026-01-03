Russia's Defence Ministry denies reports of strike on Kharkiv

Moscow [Russia], January 3 : Russia's Defence Ministry has denied reports of a strike on the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, calling the claims false, Sputnik reported.

"Information about the alleged strike on the city of Kharkov by the Russian Armed Forces on January 2 of this year is untrue," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry said Russian armed forces neither planned nor carried out any missile or air strikes within the city on January 2, Sputnik reported.

"The Kiev regime's claims about the alleged 'Russian strike on Kharkov' are intended to distract international attention from the brutal terrorist attack committed by the Ukrainian armed forces against civilians in the settlement of Khorly in the Kherson Region overnight into January 1," the statement read.

A day after the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that Ukrainian drones struck in the Kherson region, which killed 24 people, including a child, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday claimed that two missiles from Moscow struck the city of Kharkiv.

In a post on X, Zelenskyy condemned the strike by Russia, saying it targeted a residential area and caused significant damage.

"A heinous Russian strike on Kharkiv. Preliminary reports indicate two missiles struck an ordinary residential area. One of the buildings has been severely damaged. A rescue operation is currently underway, with all necessary services on site," Zelenskyy said in a statement.

He also noted that the exact number of casualties is yet "unknown".

Meanwhile, the Russian MFA, in a statement, said that at least 24 people were killed, including a child and more than 50 were injured after Ukrainian drones struck a cafe and a hotel during New Year celebrations in the Kherson region.

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, the attack took place in the early hours of 2026 and targeted a location where civilians had gathered to celebrate the New Year.

The ministry alleged that the strike was carried out using unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), calling it "another terrorist act against civilians" by the Kyiv regime.

