Russia's deputy PM Andrey Rudenko meets Indian envoy, reaffirms to counter "global terrorist threat" together

Moscow [Russia], April 29 : Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko met with Indian Ambassador Vinay Kumar and reaffirmed Russia's readiness to counter the "global terrorist threat together."

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia said on X, "On April 28, Deputy FM Andrey #Rudenko met with India's Ambassador @vkumar1969. Russia's readiness to counter the global terrorist threat, together with India was reaffirmed."

The officials discussed current bilateral issues and the schedule of upcoming political contacts, as well as the general situation in the South Asian region, including the escalation of tensions between New Delhi and Islamabad following the terrorist attack near Pahalgam in Kashmir, according to an official statement.

This comes after a terror attack on April 22 in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam targeted tourists, killing 26 people, including one Nepalese national.

The victims were gunned down near Baisaran Meadow, a popular tourist destination in the region.

This attack marks one of the deadliest in the region since the 2019 Pulwama attack, which resulted in the deaths of 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans.

Following a terror attack, India on Friday revoked all categories of visas issued to Pakistani citizens, except long-term visas, diplomatic and official visas, with immediate effect from April 27. However, medical visas issued to Pakistani nationals will be valid only till April 29.

Meanwhile, Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan held a video conference with the chief secretaries of all the states and asked them to take necessary action in this regard. The fresh decision taken by the MHA marks a sweeping policy shift aimed at tightening border security and regulating the presence of Pakistani nationals within the country.

Following the decision, Union Home Minister Amit Shah held telephonic consultations with the chief ministers of all states, directing them to identify Pakistani nationals currently residing in their respective territories and instructing them to take immediate steps to ensure the prompt deportation of these individuals.

