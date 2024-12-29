Russia's Gazprom to halt natural gas supplies to Moldova from January 2025

Moscow [Russia], December 29 : Gazprom announced that it will reduce natural gas supplies to Moldova to zero starting January 1, 2025, citing contract violations and the Moldovan government's failure to settle debts for gas deliveries, state agency TASS reported.

In a statement, the Russian energy company said it had notified Moldovagaz, one of the largest enterprises in the energy sector in the country, on Saturday about Moldova's repeated failure to meet payment obligations under the current contract, which constitutes a breach of its terms.

"In this regard, based on the provisions of the contract and applicable norms of Russian legislation, PJSC Gazprom will introduce a restriction on natural gas supplies to the Republic of Moldova to 0 cubic metres per day from 8:00 am Moscow time (5:00 a.m. GMT) on January 1, 2025," the Russian company said in a statement.

The company in its statement noted that the restriction will remain in effect until Gazprom notifies Moldovagaz in writing otherwise, TASS reported.

Gazprom emphasized that it reserves all legal rights, including the option to terminate the contract and to seek compensation for damages and penalties from Moldovagaz for non-compliance or inadequate fulfillment of its contractual responsibilities.

According to a Euro News report, Moldova in late 2022 suffered significant power outages following Russian strikes on Ukraine, which is interconnected to the Kuciurgan plant.

When Russia launched its full scale invasion on Ukraine in 2022, Moldova became entirely dependent on Moscow for natural gas.

Earlier on December 13, Moldova's parliament approved the declaration of a state of emergency in the energy sector, citing concerns that Russia might cut off sufficient natural gas supplies during the winter months.

Following the vote, Moldovan Prime Minister Dorin Recean warned that Russia could intentionally use energy supplies as a tool to destabilise the country, potentially leaving citizens "without heat and electricity in the middle of winter."

