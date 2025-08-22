Russia's Indian Ocean presence not significant, limited to exercises: MEA in Parliament

New Delhi [India], August 22 : The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday provided insights into the increasing presence of the US and Russia in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) in response to a question raised in the Rajya Sabha.

Margherita said, "US presence has been significant in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) both unilaterally as well as through constructs such as the Combined Maritime Force (CMF). Russian presence in IOR has not been observed to be notable or significant other than participation in exercises with like-minded partners at regular intervals."

"US and Russian presence in the IOR is consistent with the changing requirements of geopolitical situations, including the current security dynamics," he said.

The minister highlighted the nature of bilateral and multilateral maritime exercises being conducted with both countries, aimed at enhancing information sharing, joint training, and operational coordination.

"The nature of the Bilateral and Multilateral exercises, being conducted with both countries, is to enhance information/knowledge sharing, joint training and operational coordination to enable collaborative efforts in tackling challenges to maritime security," Margherita said, citing examples such as Malabar, Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC), Sea Dragon, INDRA, MILAN, and Tiger Triumph.

Further, the Union minister emphasised that India's engagements with the US and Russia align with its strategic autonomy, as outlined in its Neighbourhood First, SAGAR, and MAHASAGAR policies.

"India, through its Neighbourhood First, SAGAR, and MAHASAGAR policies, is developing friendly and mutually beneficial relations with all like-minded countries in the Indo-Pacific," he said, highlighting the importance of a free, open, inclusive, and rules-based international order based on mutual respect and mutual interests.

Regarding India's Indo-Pacific strategy, Margherita stated that the government's policies are continuously evolving to safeguard national interests.

"Government of India's policies/strategies are continuously evolving, and we closely monitor developments in the region having a bearing on India's security and economic interests, and take all necessary measures to safeguard them," he said, emphasizing India's pragmatic approach to expanding its reach and range of activities in line with changing regional and international situations.

