Russia's latest strike on Ukraine targets residential building in Kharkiv, 21 injured

Kyiv [Ukraine], September 22 : Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy strongly condemned Russia's latest attack on a residential building in Kharkiv, which left 21 civilians injured.

Sharing a post on X, Zelenskyy wrote, "Last night, Russia struck Kharkiv again, this time with aerial bombs targeting an ordinary residential building. As a result, 21 people were injured, including an 8-year-old child and two 17-year-old teenagers. Sixty residents were evacuated from the building. All are receiving the necessary assistance."

The Ukrainian President further said that over 900 guided aerial bombs, and nearly 30 missiles of various types were used throughout the week by Russia. "Throughout the week, the enemy has used over 900 guided aerial bombs, around 400 "Shahed" drones, and nearly 30 missiles of various types," Zelenskyy wrote on X.

Emphasising the need to strengthen Ukraine's long-range capabilities, Zelenskyy added, "We need to strengthen our capabilities to better protect lives and ensure safety. Ukraine needs full long-range capabilities, and we are working to convince our partners of this. We will continue these discussions next week."

Earlier on September 16, a 94-year-old woman was killed and 42 more were left injured after Russia launched a series of attacks with a guided bomb striking a multi-story apartment building in the country's Kharkiv, Al Jazeera reported, citing officials.

The body of a 94-year-old woman was recovered from the ninth floor of the building, which caught fire after it was hit by the bomb, the prosecutors said.

Notably, thousands of civilians have been killed in Ukraine since Russia started its "full-scale invasion" of the country in February 2022. However, Moscow denies intentionally targeting civilians, Al Jazeera reported.

In another attack on Kharkiv earlier this month, 47 people were injured in another Russian missile strike.

The strike, hit a shopping mall and a major sports center in the Saltivskyi and Nemyshlianskyi districts, not far from the Russian border.

