Russia's Putin to meet with Iranian counterpart Pezeshkian in Turkmenistan

Tehran [Iran], October 11 : Iran President Masoud Pezeshkian is scheduled to meet with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Turkmenistan's capital Ashgabat, local media outlets in Iran and Russia reported on Friday.

The meeting between the two leaders comes in the backdrop of Israel bombing Lebanon to target the Iran-backed Hezbollah.

Both leaders are set to participate in an international summit held in honour of the 300th birth anniversary of 18th century poet and thinker Magtymguly Pyragy.

During the meeting with Pezeshkian, Putin plans to discuss bilateral issues and the abruptly escalated situation in West Asia, Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov was cited by TASS. Other bilateral contacts are also possible on the sidelines of the forum, Ushakov added.

Meanwhile, Iranian state media said that Pezeshkian Tehran for the Turkmenistan's capital. Apart from Putin he is also scheduled to meet his counterparts from Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan.

Last week Russia's prime minister Mikhail Mishustin had met Pezeshkian and First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref in Iran.

While Iran and Russia are historical geopolitical rivals, Iran has been assisting Russia in its war against Ukraine since 2022.

In September this year the United States confirmed reports that Iran transferred shipments of Fath 360 close-range ballistic missiles to Russia.

The Fath 360 missiles, Pentagon Press Secretary Maj Gen Pat Ryder said in a briefing are believed to have a range of about 75 miles and would allow Russians to reserve more advanced missiles with longer ranges for other uses.

In the same way the US and partner nations have been training Ukrainian service members on the use of equipment such as howitzers and the F-16 Falcon aircraft, the Iranians have trained Russians on the use of the Fath 360.

Ryder said the department believes "dozens" of Russian military personnel were trained in Iran to use the missile system.

While it's not known what the Iranians received in exchange for providing the missiles. Ryder said officials speculate intelligence information might have been part of the arrangement.

"Without being able to go into specifics, we see them sharing information as it relates to nuclear programs, space and other technological capabilities that Russia has that countries like Iran want," he said.

According to the 'Atlantic Council', Iran has sought advanced Russian military technology, including the Su-35 fighter jets and S-400 air defence systems.

Meanwhile the international summit in Turkmenistan's capital Ashgabat is titled "Interconnection of Times and Civilizations: The Foundation of Peace and Development."

Leaders of over 10 states are expected to attend the forum, as well heads of international organizations, including the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, the Economic Cooperation Organization, the Organization of Turkic States, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

