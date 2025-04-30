Russia's Sergey Lavrov participates in BRICS family photo with global leaders

Rio de Janeiro [Brazil], April 30 : Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov joined leaders from BRICS and partner countries for a 'family photo ceremony.'

📸 #FamilyPhoto Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov takes part in family photo ceremony together with heads of delegations of the BRICS and partner countries 📍 Rio de Janeiro, April 29 pic.twitter.com/FZj6vzKw74 — MFA Russia 🇷🇺 (@mfa_russia) April 29, 2025

Sharing the picture on X, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia wrote, "Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov takes part in family photo ceremony together with heads of delegations of the BRICS and partner countries."

🇷🇺🇨🇺 Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Cuba Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla met on the sidelines of the #BRICS Foreign Ministers Meeting 📍 Rio de Janeiro, April 29#RussiaCuba pic.twitter.com/uYlMICCRRH — MFA Russia 🇷🇺 (@mfa_russia) April 29, 2025

Further, he also met with Cuba's Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla on the sidelines of the BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting.

🇷🇺🇧🇴 Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Foreign Minister of the Plurinational State of Bolivia Celinda Sosa Lunda held a meeting on the sidelines of the #BRICS Ministerial. 📍 Rio de Janeiro, April 29#RussiaBolivia pic.twitter.com/6BQCQm5WJP — MFA Russia 🇷🇺 (@mfa_russia) April 29, 2025

Lavrov and the Foreign Minister of the Plurinational State of Bolivia, Celinda Sosa Lunda, held a meeting on the sidelines of the BRICS Ministerial.

Meanwhile, Secretary (ER) Dammu Ravi represented External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at the BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday and advocated for urgent reforms of global governance institutions, including the UN Security Council, to better reflect the contemporary realities, taking into account the development aspirations of the Global South.

Dammu Ravi thanked the BRICS nations for expressing solidarity with India following the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam. He reaffirmed India's commitment to working closely with BRICS to strengthen efforts against terrorism in all its forms, including cross-border terrorism, financing and safe havens.

The Pahalgam attack, which took place on April 22, left 26 people dead and several others injured after terrorists attacked tourists at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam. Following the attack, India has taken strong countermeasures against Pakistan for its support of cross-border terrorism.

On April 25, BRICS Sherpa Secretary (ER) Dammu Ravi participated in the BRICS Sherpas' meeting, held in Rio de Janeiro. During the meeting, the participants discussed multilateralism, sustainable development, and the enhancement of intra-BRICS cooperation.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), BRICS comprises eleven major emerging economies, representing approximately 49.5 per cent of the global population, around 40 per cent of the global GDP, and approximately 26 per cent of global trade.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor