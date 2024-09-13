Russia's Shoigu meets top North Korean leader in Pyongyang

Moscow, Sep 13 Secretary of the Russian Federation Security Council Sergei Shoigu visited Pyongyang, where he was received by Kim Jong Un, top leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), the council said on Friday.

As part of the ongoing strategic dialogue between the two countries, there was a "detailed exchange of views" with DPRK colleagues on a wide range of bilateral and international issues, it said in a statement, Xinhua news agency reported.

The meetings, held in "an exceptionally trusting, friendly atmosphere," as the council noted, were expected to "make an important contribution" to implementing the bilateral partnership agreement signed earlier this year by leaders of both countries.

Russian President Vladimir Putin paid a state visit to the DPRK in June and signed a comprehensive strategic partnership agreement with the DPRK. Putin called it a "breakthrough document" that set goals for strengthening long-term ties between the two countries in various fields.

