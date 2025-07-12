Russia's top diplomat arrives in North Korea for bilateral talks: Reports

Washington, July 12 Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has arrived in North Korea for talks with his North Korean counterpart, a Russian news agency reported, in yet another sign of a deepening bilateral partnership.

His plane touched down in Wonsan, an eastern coastal city where Pyongyang opened a coastal tourist zone on July 1 in an effort to boost its tourism industry at a time when it is striving to secure foreign currency, Yonhap news agency reported quoting TASS.

Lavrov's trip to the North will last until Sunday, when he is set to fly to China to attend a foreign ministerial meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization member states.

In the North, Lavrov will hold talks with his North Korean counterpart Choe Son-hui, according to the report.

The North's Korean Central News Agency also reported Saturday that Lavrov arrived in the North the previous day. It briefly said that "there will be talks between the two nations' foreign ministers." It did not disclose further details.

His trip comes as Moscow and Pyongyang have been reinforcing their broad-based cooperation since Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un signed a "comprehensive strategic partnership" treaty during a summit in Pyongyang in June last year.

Lavrov's trip occurs at a critical moment for Russian-North Korean relations. According to Ukrainian intelligence, Pyongyang is preparing to deploy an additional 25,000 to 30,000 soldiers to support Moscow's intensified efforts in Ukraine. This adds to the estimated 11,000 soldiers that North Korea sent last year.

Additionally, the United States has grown increasingly frustrated with Russia. President Donald Trump has accused his counterpart, Vladimir Putin, of undermining peace talks and has pledged to provide more support for Ukraine.

