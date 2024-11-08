Rwanda adopts new disaster risk policy, urges united action

Kigali, Nov 8 Rwandan Minister of Emergency Management Albert Murasira announced Thursday the government's adoption of a new disaster risk reduction and management policy, urging all stakeholders to integrate the policy's actions into their plans with the collective goal of building a resilient nation.

He made these remarks at the national conference on disaster risk reduction and management in Kigali, Rwanda's capital, held to mark the International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction, under the theme "Understanding the Root Causes of Disaster Risks in Rwanda: From National Policies and Plans to Proactive Actions."

Murasira called on participants to strengthen collaboration and partnerships to effectively implement the disaster risk reduction and management policy, Xinhua news agency reported.

"Good disaster risk management is not the responsibility of one ministry, agency, or partner alone but requires a coalition," said Ozonnia Ojielo, UN resident coordinator for Rwanda. He said that disasters are now predictable in their unpredictability, underscoring the importance of joint action between Rwanda and the UN to build a more resilient future.

Fulgence Dusabimana, Kigali's Vice Mayor in charge of urbanization and infrastructure, said "before any project is approved, risk assessments are conducted to identify potential hazards such as floods and landslides. Kigali's Urban Planning guidelines mandate adherence to disaster-resilient building codes and land-use policies to ensure safer construction areas and the use of materials and designs that can withstand environmental challenges."

The conference gathered government officials, development and humanitarian partners, civil society, academia, faith-based organizations, and the private sector to discuss proactive strategies for enhancing Rwanda's resilience to both natural and human-made disasters.

--IANS

