Rwanda sees promising progress in Marburg response as recovery rates improve

Kigali, Oct 21 Rwandan Minister of Health Sabin Nsanzimana said that there have been no new infections of Marburg virus disease (MVD) in the country for the past five days, indicating significant progress in the fight against the deadly virus.

Nsanzimana provided this update during a press conference in Kigali, the capital of Rwanda, as the country continues its efforts to contain the spread of the virus.

"Among the 62 individuals who contracted the disease, approximately 15 have succumbed to it, while most of the patients have recovered. Currently, only three individuals remain in treatment. Two of the patients who have been on intubation for more than ten days have been extubated, which is the best news you can get in the medical profession," he said.

Nsanzimana added that this marks the first time patients with Marburg have been extubated in Africa, highlighting the potential for recovery even after contracting the virus, Xinhua news agency reported.

He emphasised Rwanda's proactive measures to address the MVD threat, including vaccination of health care workers and first responders, enhanced public health protocols, and the necessity for public vigilance.

He reiterated Rwanda's cooperation with international health organisations, such as the World Health Organisation (WHO), to strengthen surveillance and response systems, ensuring preparedness to effectively manage any potential cases.

"Over the last five to six days, we have seen zero new infections and zero deaths. We hope this trend continues, but even if we had one case, it provides us with an opportunity to trace every single contact before we declare the outbreak over," Nsanzimana said.

He praised health care workers for their dedication to saving lives, saying, "The fatality rate is low at 24 per cent compared to other Marburg outbreaks. Supportive treatment, critical care, and ICU (intensive care unit) specialists have made this possible."

Nsanzimana noted that there has been no major difference in Marburg infection rates during the outbreak's first two weeks. However, a significant 50 per cent reduction in cases during the third week indicates progress, with infections down by 92 per cent, offering hope for swift containment.

Speaking at the press conference, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the WHO, highlighted the importance of rapid response and international collaboration in addressing the Marburg virus disease outbreak.

"This reflects the work Rwanda has done over the years to strengthen its health system and develop critical care capacity that can be deployed in both regular hospital care and emergencies," he said.

Ghebreyesus also stressed the need for strong surveillance systems, vaccination of health care workers, and public awareness to reduce the risk of transmission.

He reiterated the WHO's commitment to supporting affected countries in managing and controlling the outbreak effectively.

MVD, a highly virulent disease that causes hemorrhagic fever, has a fatality rate of up to 88 per cent and is caused by a virus from the same family as Ebola, according to the WHO. Symptoms typically appear within seven days of infection and include high fever, severe headaches, and malaise.

