Rwanda sends humanitarian aid to Gaza to support ongoing international relief efforts

Kigali, Nov 7 Rwanda delivered a shipment of humanitarian assistance to Gaza on Thursday, in an effort to support the region's escalating relief needs, according to a statement by the Rwandan government spokesperson's office.

According to the statement, the donation, in support of ongoing international relief efforts, consists of over 19 tonnes of food (including fortified food for children), medicines, and medical consumables.

"Rwanda supports an end to the conflict and the protection of civilian lives," the statement said, Xinhua news agency reported.

Data from the World Food Programme show three-quarters of Gazans currently depend on food aid to survive. As Gaza's economy teeters on the edge of collapse, basic commercial goods are now a distant luxury for many residents, with the most vulnerable shouldering an increasingly unbearable burden.

"The entire Palestinian population in North Gaza is at imminent risk of dying from disease, famine, and violence," warned a recent joint statement signed by the heads of 15 United Nations (UN) agencies, including the World Health Organization, the UN Children's Fund, the International Organization for Migration, the World Food Program, and other aid groups.

