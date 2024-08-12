Rwandas's Kagane sworn in for fourth presidential term with massive win

Kigali [Rwanda], August 12 : Rwanda's President Paul Kagame sworn in for the fourth time with over 99 per cent of the vote, Al Jazeera reported.

The Chief Justice Faustin Ntezilyayo administered the oath of office to Kagame, where he pledged to "preserve peace and national sovereignty, consolidate national unity", Al Jazeera reported.

The President, in a post on X wrote, "I can only begin by thanking all Rwandans for putting your trust and confidence in me. It is an honour to serve as your President for another term. The electoral campaign was a period of joy and satisfaction for all of us. Millions attended rallies, and almost everyone went to vote. But it isn't just about numbers. There is a much deeper meaning behind what all of us saw and experienced. That reality is undeniable; it stems from the spirit of togetherness among Rwandans, as well as a shared determination to be the owners of our future. This is exactly what we have been working for all of these years." President Kagame".

The National Electoral Commission of the African country stated that Kagame won 99.18 per cent of the votes, Al Jazeera reported.

Meanwhile, Rights activists, on the other hand, claimed Kagame's win was a reminder of the lack of democracy in the country. Two out of eight applicants were authorised to run in the presidential race and those who criticised Kagame were barred, Al Jazeera reported.

The activists also claimed that Kagame rules in an atmosphere of fear and does not allow dissent, causing arbitrary detentions, intimidation, disappearances and killings if any dissent is reported, Al Jazeera reported.

Frank Habineza, Democratic Green Party leader won 0.5 per cent of the votes and an independent candidate Philippe Mpayimana won 0.32 per cent, Al Jazeera reported.

"I proudly cast my vote for President Kagame and made it a priority to be here today to witness this historic inauguration. His leadership has been transformative for our nation. Under his leadership, Rwanda has risen from our tragic past and forged a path towards prosperity, unity and innovation," Tania Iriza, a supporter of the President told Al Jazeera.

