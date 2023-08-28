"S-400 will be delivered on time": Russian ambassador Denis Alipov 

New Delhi [India], August 28 : Russian ambassador to India Denis Alipov said that the delivery of the S-400 anti-aircraft missile system to India is going on track and it will be delivered as per the scheduled time.

He said, “As far as the S 400 deliveries are concerned, they have been going on track and the chiefs of the Russian companies involved in those supplies have come on record confirming the supplies will be concluded in time and according to the schedule mutually agreed with our Indian partners. We are speaking about the completion of deliveries by the end of next year.”

While speaking with ANI, ambassador Alipov also recognised that the economic development of the two countries is satisfactory and both sides are cooperating in the economy, science and technology sectors.

He said, “We are very much satisfied with the economic development between our countries that is on the rise. We've been cooperating in various spheres of economy and high tech. We maintain the dialogue in various advanced spheres of economy and science and technology.”

Alipov also mentioned the India-Russia nuclear ties and added that defence cooperation is very much extended and comprehensive.

He said, “The cooperation in nuclear energy has been very successful. We remain the only country that practically cooperates with India in this area in nuclear energy, and peaceful use of nuclear energy. Defence cooperation is very much extended and comprehensive. It continues despite the sanctions put on many Russian players in this sphere.”

He added, “We participate very actively in making India program and various directions not only in defence but in civil production and railways. And we see the interest and the intention of the Indian side to continue economic cooperation with Russia.”

Russian Ambassador emphasised the problems raised due to the sanctions on Russia and said that they have been overcome with dedication.

He further said, “Some problems that we face at the moment, like financial transactions, have been tackled with dedication and with the desire to find ways to overcome the stumbling blocks and the blocks that some of the Western countries want to create and has and have created.”

