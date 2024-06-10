S Jaishankar calls on State heads of Sri Lanka, Maldives, Bangladesh

New Delhi [India], June 10 : Union Minister S Jaishankar on Monday called upon heads of states of Sri Lanka, Maldives and Bangladesh who had attended the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

After calling on Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu, Jaishankar expressed hope that New Delhi and Male will work together.

"Delighted to call on President Dr Mohamed Muizzu of Maldives today in New Delhi. Look forward to India and Maldives working together closely," read Jaishankar's post on X.

In another post on the X platform, Jaishankar after calling upon Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said, "Honoured to call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina of Bangladesh today. The India-Bangladesh Maitri continues to advance."

Jaishankar, who served as the External Affairs Minister in the previous cabinet of Prime Minister Modi called upon Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe today. "Appreciate President Ranil Wickremesinghe of Sri Lanka for receiving me this morning in New Delhi. Recognised the steady progress in India-Sri Lanka relations," Jaishankar posted on X.

Leaders from India's neighbourhood, the Indian Ocean region joined PM Modi on stage after he took oath for a third consecutive term last evening at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhawan.

Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda', Bhutan PM Tshering Tobgay, Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth, Seychelles Vice President Ahmed Afif, Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe shook hands with PM Modi on the stage.

The leaders also greeted President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar. All the leaders also posed for a group picture.

President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath of office to Narendra Modi, followed by other members of his team of ministers.

Highlighting the significance of the event, the MEA emphasised, "The visit of the leaders to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his third consecutive term is in keeping with the highest priority accorded by India to its 'Neighbourhood First' policy and 'SAGAR' vision."

