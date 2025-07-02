S Jaishankar meets US State Secy Rubio, discusses bilateral partnership including trade, security, and critical technologies

Washington DC [US], July 2 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met with US State Secretary Marco Rubio on the sidelines of Quad Foreign Ministers' Meeting (QFFM) in Washington and discussed bilateral partnership between both countries in the field of security, critical technologies, connectivity, energy and mobility.

Taking to X, S Jaishankar said, "A pleasure meeting US @SecRubio this afternoon, on the sidelines of Quad Foreign Ministers' meeting. Discussed our bilateral partnership, including trade, security, critical technologies, connectivity, energy and mobility. Shared perspectives on regional and global developments."

S Jaishankar also met with his Australian counterpart Penny Wong on the sidelines of the summit.

"Good as always to catch up with FM Penny Wong of Australia. Our discussions were reflective of the trust and comfort of our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Look forward to welcoming her in India," Jaishankar wrote on X.

Earlier, S Jaishankar met US Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth at the Pentagon, where he highlighted the strategic importance of India-US defence ties, describing them as "one of the most consequential pillars" of the bilateral relationship.

Speaking during the meeting at the Pentagon, Jaishankar said, "I am here with you at the Pentagon because we believe that our defence partnership is, today, truly one of the most consequential."

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth expressed enthusiasm about the growing defence partnership between the two countries. He highlighted the integration of US defence systems into India's armed forces and outlined the goal of expanding industrial cooperation and co-production networks.

"The US is very pleased for the successful integration of many US defence items... building on this progress, we hope we can complete several major pending US defence sales to India, expand our shared defence industrial cooperation and co-production networks, strengthen interoperability... and formally sign a new framework of US-India major defence partnership," Hegseth said.

He added, "We are eager to work alongside you to realise our shared goals. They are deep and ongoing. The visit today marks an important milestone in the ongoing series of high-level engagements between our two great countries."

