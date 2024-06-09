S Jaishankar takes oath as Union Minister in PM Modi's cabinet

New Delhi [India], June 9 : Bharatiya Janata Party leader S Jaishankar took oath as Union Cabinet Minister at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday.

The BJP leader served as External Affairs Minister during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's second term (2019-2024).

He has been a BJP MP in Rajya Sabha from Gujarat since 2019.

The PM-designate hosted a customary high tea at his residence at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg in the national capital before the grand ceremony this evening. He interacted with members of Parliament who were likely to be inducted into his Cabinet and Council of Ministers. S Jaishankar was present at the high tea.

Jaishankar, who has made headlines for his witty replies and oratory skills, has been at the centre stage in the team shaping India's foreign policy for the last decade.

Prior to being the EAM in 2019, Jaishankar also served as India's Foreign Secretary from 2015 to 2018. Notably, he also became the first Foreign Secretary to assume the role of External Affairs Minister.

Jaishankar's tenure in 2019 as India's EAM came amid massive uncertainties owing to global turbulence and conflicts.

His tenure saw episodes like the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the Israel-Hamas war and the Covid pandemic, all of which left a strong impact on not just the Indian economy but also that of the whole world.

But, during these turbulent times, India's stand was marked by the priority of 'Nation First'.

Regarding the Russia-Ukraine conflict, India has always condemned civilian killings and called for a peaceful resolution to the conflict.

However, despite pressure from the West, India has not refrained from purchasing Russian oil below the price cap.

In the Israel-Hamas war, India strongly condemned the October 7 terror attack but has also continued with its weight behind the 'two-state solution' to the long-running Israel-Palestine conflict.

India also sent humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza as part of its commitment.

Jaishankar, who entered India's Foreign Service in 1977, has served as India's envoy in several prominent countries such as the United States (2013-15) and China (2009-13). He also served as India's Ambassador to Czech Republic (2000-04) and Indian High Commissioner to Singapore (2007-09).

In his earlier stints, he served as third secretary and second secretary at the Indian Embassy in the Soviet Union (before the disintegration of the Soviet Union). Jaishankar also worked as an undersecretary in the Ministry of External Affairs' Americas Division.

In one of his most famous statements, referring to the Western pressure of taking a 'strong position' against Russia, Jaishankar said, "Somewhere Europe has to grow out of the mindset that Europe's problems are the world's problems but the world's problems are not Europe's problems."

In another strong remark slamming the Western hypocrisy in buying of Russian oil, he said, "Our total purchases for the month would be less than what Europe does in an afternoon."

Recently, Jaishankar also made a deeper foray into politics, by taking part in the election campaign for the Bharatiya Janata Party. He addressed several interactions and events and elaborated on how India has asserted it globally with its foreign policy.

During one of the events, Jaishankar slammed the Western media over the "negative" coverage of Indian elections and said that the countries that "have to go to court for deciding election results" are giving "gyan" on conducting polls.

In another event, he underscored that "Viksit Bharat" is not just a slogan but a serious commitment towards India's future.

"I can feel today that we are at the point of something very big. The world is also watching us. I see these 25 years as a period of new opportunities, new technologies, and new challenges," he said.

As Jaishankar gears up for his second stint as the EAM, an even rockier geopolitical situation awaits him and India to manoeuvre for the next couple of years.

