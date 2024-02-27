S. Jaishankar welcomes President of Japan Foundation

New Delhi [India], February 27 : External Affairs Minister, S. Jaishankar, expressed his pleasure in hosting Kazuyoshi Umemoto, the President of the Japan Foundation, during a recent interaction.

In a tweet from his official Twitter account on X, Dr. Jaishankar conveyed his delight at the meeting, stating: "Delighted to receive President of @Japanfoundation Kazuyoshi Umemoto. I recognised the contribution that the Japan Foundation has made and encouraged it to further expand its activities."

The meeting underscored the significant role played by the Japan Foundation in fostering cultural exchange and cooperation between Japan and India.

Moreover, S. Jaishankar acknowledged the foundation's past contributions and encouraged its continued efforts to broaden its scope of activities.

The Japan Foundation, known for its initiatives in promoting cultural exchange, language education, and intellectual exchange, has been pivotal in enhancing mutual understanding and strengthening ties between the people of Japan and India.

President Kazuyoshi Umemoto's visit marks a reaffirmation and collaboration between Japan and India, reflecting their shared commitment to deepening cultural and intellectual connections.

The Japan Foundation is Japan's only institution dedicated to carrying out comprehensive international cultural exchange programmes throughout the world. With the objective of deepening mutual understanding between the people of Japan and other countries and regions, our various activities and information services create opportunities for interpersonal interactions.

The Japan Foundation develops programmes in three different fields: arts and cultural exchange, Japanese-language education overseas, and Japanese studies and global partnerships.

The Japan Foundation has a global network consisting of the Tokyo headquarters, the Kyoto Office, two Japanese-language institutes, and 26 overseas offices in 25 countries. The Japan Foundation, New Delhi, was officially established in January 1994 and since then has been carrying out the Foundation's programmes thoroughly.

