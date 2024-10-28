S. Korea opens national AI research lab to boost competitiveness

Seoul, Oct 28 South Korea on Monday opened its national artificial intelligence (AI) research lab, a hub for global AI research projects in Seoul, as part of efforts to become one of the top three global leading powers in the sector, the science ministry said.

According to the Ministry of Science and ICT, the government plans to invest a combined 94.6 billion won ($68.2 million) in the National AI Research Lab by 2028 to help the organisation lead the country's joint AI research projects with global partners, foster AI talents and create an ecosystem connecting the AI industry, Yonhap news agency reported.

Scientists from South Korea, the United States, Canada, France, and other nations plan to conduct joint AI research projects at the lab, including studies on neural scaling law and a robot foundational model.

"The successful establishment and innovative operation of the National AI Research Lab will set a new milestone for the country's AI development," Science Minister Yoo Sang-im said.

Earlier this year, the government launched an initiative to boost the country's AI competitiveness and enter the Group of 3 in the field.

As part of the initiative, the government established a presidential AI committee and a joint AI research lab in collaboration with New York University in September.

It also plans to establish an AI safety research institute next month to support the safe development and application of AI technologies.

Last week, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said the government will collaborate with the National Assembly to promptly enact a law supporting the AI industry.

Han underscored the importance of the proposed AI Act, which aims to establish a legal framework promoting the AI industry while ensuring the safe use of the technology.

"(The government) will closely communicate with the National Assembly to promptly pass the AI Act," Han said during a conference in Seoul.

"The government will spare no investment and support research and investment, build infrastructure, and foster professionals," Han added.

