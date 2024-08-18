S. Korea, US, Japan reaffirm commitment to security cooperation

Seoul, Aug 18 The leaders of South Korea, the US and Japan have hailed the achievements of their trilateral security cooperation since their historic Camp David summit a year ago and vowed to bolster their ties across a broad range of areas.

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, US President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida issued a joint statement celebrating progress in their three-way cooperation, Yonhap news agency reported on Sunday.

"We are working together to achieve our shared goals of advancing security and prosperity for the region and the world," the statement said.

"We stand by our commitment to consult on regional challenges, provocations, and threats affecting our collective interests and security," it added.

The leaders highlighted key accomplishments in security areas, including the launch of the trilateral multi-domain exercise Freedom Edge in June and the signing of a new Trilateral Security Cooperation Framework last month.

The leaders also recognised the efforts of a trilateral working group in "disrupting North Korea's funding of weapons of mass destruction programmes through cybercrime and other illicit means".

"We are resolved to maintain peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific, remain aligned in our shared vision, and stand ready to meet the world's greatest challenges," the statement said.

Seoul has beefed up security cooperation with Washington and Tokyo to bolster deterrence against North Korea's advancing nuclear and missile programmes, as well as its growing military cooperation with Russia following the signing of a mutual defence pact in June.

North Korea has accused the Biden administration of a hostile policy toward Pyongyang.

Recently, Pyongyang's state media warned South Korea and Japan's building of closer ties with Washington would risk turning their people into "cannon fodder" in the event of a nuclear attack.

The trilateral joint statement came ahead of the annual Ulchi Freedom Shield exercise between South Korea and the US, set to begin Monday.

