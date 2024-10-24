S. Korea, US stage joint large-scale air exercise

Seoul, Oct 24 South Korea and the US kicked off a combined large-scale air exercise earlier this week, the South's Air Force said Thursday, amid joint efforts to bolster readiness against North Korean threats.

The 12-day Freedom Flag exercise got underway across various air bases in South Korea on Monday, mobilizing some 110 aircraft, including the South's F-35A stealth fighters and F-15Ks, as well as US F-35Bs, F-16s and MQ-9 drones, Yonhap news agency reported.

The Royal Australian Air Force will also join the drills with a KC-30A multi-role tanker transport aircraft.

This week, the exercise will focus on aircraft deployment and tactics planning before next week's flight drills, which will include training on defensive counter-air manoeuvres and close air support, according to the Air Force.

The exercise will conduct a joint flight between fighter jets and unmanned aerial vehicles for the first time to reflect actual combat scenarios based on recent conflicts, such as the war in Ukraine, the Air Force said.

The Australian tanker will also hold aerial refuelling drills with a South Korean F-35A fighter for the first time.

Freedom Flag, which is taking place for the first time, replaces regular large-scale air exercises between South Korea and the US -- Korea Flying Training in the first half of the year and Vigilant Defense in the second half.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor