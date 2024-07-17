S. Korean Defence Minister calls for firm readiness against N. Korean threats

Seoul, July 17 South Korean Defence Minister Shin Won-sik on Wednesday called for firm readiness against North Korea's "provocations", his office said, amid the North's "repeated threat" to respond to anti-Pyongyang leaflets sent by South Korean activists.

Shin made the remark in a meeting of top military commanders that was held to discuss potential provocations North Korea may stage and South Korea's response capabilities against such threats, Yonhap news agency reported, citing the defence ministry.

The meeting came a day after the influential sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un warned that South Korea will face "gruesome and dear" consequences if it lets North Korean defectors continue to send anti-Pyongyang leaflets to the North, just two days after she issued a similar statement Sunday.

Also discussed in the meeting was maintaining a firm readiness in response to ongoing downpours that have pummeled the greater Seoul area and providing support for recovery efforts in flood-hit areas, the ministry said.

The ministry warned against the possibility of land mines planted by the North flowing into the South due to heavy rain and advised the public not to touch suspected land mines or suspicious objects in the border area.

