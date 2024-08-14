S. Korean vows stern measures against attempts to hinder return of junior doctors

Seoul, Aug 14 South Korean Health Minister Cho Kyoo-hong on Wednesday pledged to take stern measures against attempts to obstruct junior doctors' return to hospitals.

Cho's remarks came as lists of junior doctors who decided to return to work were circulating online, with the police conducting an investigation upon the request of the ministry, Yonhap news agency reported.

"So far, we have referred 21 cases regarding the release of lists and defamation, with investigative authorities identifying the suspects and sending the cases to the prosecution," Cho told a government response meeting.

"We intend to respond firmly and sternly to illegal activities that hinder the return of junior doctors and hold those responsible accountable until the end," he added.

The health minister also urged resigned junior doctors to apply for the new recruitment procedures that began last week.

"We believe that it is important to offer as many opportunities as possible to help junior doctors return for the sake of patients, the public and South Korea's medical system," Cho said.

"We ask resigned junior doctors, who may be hesitant due to others' perceptions or concerns about their training after returning, to make a wise decision," he added.

Last week, hospitals announced new recruitment notices for trainee doctors following a lackluster response from the medical community to the initial round, with some medical professors warning of a boycott of the training of new applicants.

Last month, hospitals processed the resignations of nearly 7,700 trainee doctors who have been protesting the medical school quota hike since February, allowing departing doctors to seek new jobs and enabling hospitals to recruit fresh trainees.

Health authorities said that as of Monday, 971 residents had found new positions at medical institutions, rising sharply from 625 a week earlier.

