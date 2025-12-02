"S400, SU57 on agenda," says Kremlin Spokesperson ahead of Putin visit; condemns Delhi blast

New Delhi [India], December 2 : With Russian President Vladimir Putin scheduled to visit India on December 4 and 5 it will be an opportunity for the leadership of India and Russia to review progress in bilateral relations. Ahead of the Russian President Visit the Kremlin Spokesperson Dimitry Peskov that the sale of additional S400 long-range anti-aircraft missile could be on the agenda during the visit.

"Highly on the agenda and this could be discussed. Our military industry is working pretty well. Russian arms 36 % in Indian armed forces and hopefully will continue," Peskov said.

Russia also hopes to discuss the possibility of India acquiring the Su-57 fifth generation stealth fighter.

"SU- 57 is the best plane in the world. SU57 will be on the agenda," said Peskov

"As far as our cooperation in the defence industry goes, let's remember famous Brahmos missiles. It's not only just production or it's not only acts of buying or selling, it's exchange of high technologies, and it really paves the way for a bright future in this field of cooperation. We're developing quite, quite a variety of very complicated systems. And in this sense, of course, we have capabilities. We are ready to share this with our Indian friends, our experience," he aded.

Earlier, during the Dubai 2025 air show, a senior representative of Russia's state arms exporter Rosoboronexport said it was offering India both license production of air weapons for future generation aircraft and integration of Indian weapons.

The official added that Russia and UAC are offering India the Su-57 produced in Russia along with a pathway to shift production to India in stages. As part of this, Rosoboronexport is offering "technology transfer" and "technological learning of fifth generation technologies, including engines, optics, AESA radar, AI elements, low signature technologies and modern air weapons.

He also confirmed that Russia is willing to work with India on a two-seat version of the aircraft. He said the proposal includes "joint development of a two-seat modification of the Su-57E or FGFA."

Meanwhile, Kremlin Spokesperson Peskov also said that there was the possibilty of an agreement on Nuclear energy between India and Russia during the President's vsit.

"There will be an offer for small reactor. Russia possess important tech small and flexible reactor. Russia has real experience in producing small reactors. We're exchanging mutual investments, joint investments and it makes this kind of cooperation even more valuable for our countries, in terms for securing future of this country. We were deeply involved in creating a sector of peaceful nuclear energy in India, in Kudankulam, and so we were hoping for continuation of this project," Peskov said.

The Russian diplomat also condemned the recent Delhi blasts and called for coperation to battle terrorism.

"We condemn terrorism and our country had suffered a lot. We know the pain of losing people. India has faced this threat many times and we condemn terrorism. Only way to combat terrorism is to have international cooperation," Peskov said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin will pay a state visit to India from December 4-5 at the invitation of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. During the visit, Putin will attend the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit and hold talks with PM Modi.

