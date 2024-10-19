'Sa Ladakh': German envoy Philipp Ackermann attends Land Art Exhibition, praises Ladakh's landscape

New Delhi [India], October 19 : German Ambassador to India, Philipp Ackermann, attended the Land Art exhibition "Sa Ladakh" on Friday and heaped praises on the beauty of Ladakh. He said that Ladakh, with its rich heritage and beautiful landscape, is a wonderful area for tourism.

In his address at the event, he called Ladakh one of the most special places in India. He also spoke about how the region is different from any place in India in terms of religion and language.

Ackermann said, "I hope everybody has been to the Ladakh and it's one of the most special places in India. I think its part of the Tibetan Plateau, it is language-wise, religion wise, culturally, very, very distant from anything else in India. With its rich heritage and its beautiful landscape. It's a wonderful area for tourism and I spend a week in July."

He further said, "I think this landscape and this culture basically is an environment where this land accessible should be invented and because it is the nature and the values and the mountains. It's so just so stunning that you see the arts indulge in, it's enormous...It's a wonderful moment and I think that's the charm of Ladakh."

The German envoy also shared pictures from the event on X, and appreciated the documentary on Instituto Cervantes financed by Germany

"Land Art exhibition "Sa Ladakh" unites local, Indian & international artists that create unique pieces, exchanging ideas & engaging with the local community on culture & climate. Happy that Germany financed a strong documentary that we showed at Instituto Cervantes today," he stated on X.

Speaking further at the event, he said that they have reached out to the local artists, schools and Ladakh Arts and media organization (LAMO) which he called a "very good partner" to this festival.

"We reach out to local artists, to schools, to activists, the LAMO, the Ladakh Arts and Media Organization, which has been a very good partner to this festival and therefore I think it has this local content, the Ladakhis themselves are really part of this and they are having a very good time. I think what we see is when see the movie. Right now I have the first glimpses in what wonderful projects this is producing," the German envoy said.

Speaking about games that were played in Ladakh in the past, he said, "You see the ...of the mountains and the interaction with a very physical and raw environment and artists tell their local stories about their culturally heritage. I understand that the Ladakhi games in the past. They are very popular but have almost disappeared by now. But we have discussed that before."

He also spoke about the impact of climate change in Ladakh, noting that farmers, in particular, are very much exposed to climate change.

"Ladakh is also very much exposed to climate change. We see places making sea rigid rains are settled now. So. this impact is very, very strong," he said.

"It's a harsh area, farming is very limited and therefore I think people and farmers, in particular, are very much exposed to climate change and this is something we coming from countries with high mountains Austria, Switzerland, but also Italy and Germany... I think when you take art as a medium in these environments it can show in a very unique way this exposure to climate change. We can make a very, very strong impact," Ackermann added.

